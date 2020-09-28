How To Check Allotment Status Of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO

Chemcon IPO Allotment: The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals shares are likely to be listed on October 1.

The IPO of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received a thumping response from the investors. The Rs 318-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 149.05 times; the retail category was subscribed 40.65 times, qualified institutional buyers attracted 113.54 times subscription and non-institutional investors segment, 449.14 times

The public offer of the Vadodara-based specialized chemical products maker was opened for bidding between September 21 and September 23. The public issue included fresh equity share issue totaling Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh equity shares. The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals shares are likely to be listed on October 1.

How to check the allotment status of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO?

Option 1

Visit the registrar website on https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Click on the dropdown menu

Select Chemcon Speciality Chemicals as the company name (please note that the company name will appear only after the allotment process is complete)

Check one of the three boxes, viz. 'Permanent Account Number (PAN)', 'Application Number' or 'Depository/Client ID'

Type your 'Permanent Account Number (PAN )' or 'Application Number' or 'Depository/Client ID,' as is applicable

Click the 'Submit' button

Option 2

Visit the BSE website on https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check the 'Equity' box

Select the 'Issue Name' in the dropdown menu as Chemcon Speciality Chemicals (please note that the company name will appear only after the allotment process is complete)

Type 'Application Number' in the box

Type 'Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)' in the next box

Click on the 'Search' button