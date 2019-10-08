How To Check Status Of Your Income Tax Refund

ITR refund: One can check the status by mentioning the PAN and the relevant assessment year

An online facility provided by the Income Tax Department enables taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax. It also enables the income tax assessees to check the status of a refund online, through the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) - tin.tin.nsdl.com. The taxman refunds the excess tax through an electronic transfer or a cheque, depending on the method used by the assessee while filing the income tax return (ITR), according to NSDL. In case of electronic transfer, the eligible amount is credited directly to the bank account of the taxpayer through a wire transfer. The taxpayer can also check the status of the refund from the NSDL website 10 days after the taxman forwards it to the bank, according to NSDL.