How To Check Status Of Your Income Tax Refund

Here are 10 things to know about income tax refund status:
- A taxpayer is eligible to receive an income tax refund when excess taxes have been paid either through tax deduction on payments made to him/her or direct tax payments as advance or self assessment tax.
- Individuals can check income tax status on tin.tin.nsdl.com by entering the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and relevant assessment year.
- 'Refund paid' status is also reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS. Individuals can track the refund status by logging on to the income tax e-filing website and clicking on 'Refund/Demand Status' under the 'My Account' tab. 'Form 26AS' is basically the tax credit statement which shows all taxes received by the Income Tax Department.
- If the refund status shows as expired, it means that the refund cheque received by the taxpayer was not deposited in the bank within the stipulated time. The validity of a cheque is 90 days during which a taxpayer is required to submit the cheque to the bank to receive the payment. In such a scenario, the taxpayer is required to raise 'refund' re-issue request, according to NSDL.
- In case the return was filed electronically- refund reissue request may be raised online by login into e-filing portal i.e incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with user ID and password.
- In other cases, the taxpayer is required to contact the assessing officer under whose jurisdiction the return was filed for re-initiation of refund.
- In case the refund status shows as ECS (electronic clearing service), the taxpayer is required to give correct bank details and raise refund reissue.
- If the refund status shows that refund was processed though NECS/NEFT mode which had failed, taxpayer is required to verify the account number, account description, MICR/IFSC code given at the time of filing of return. Taxpayer may contact assessing officer for modification in account details and re-issue of refund.
- If the status shows that the refund was processed through direct credit mode which had failed, it means that the bank had initiated to directly credit the refund amount but failed due to any of the following possible reasons -account had been closed, operations in the account had been stopped /restricted /on hold, it is a non-resident Indian (NRI) account or the account holder may be deceased.
- For any refund related query the tax payer can contact 'Aayakar Sampark Kendra' toll free number - 1800-180-1961 or email at refunds refunds@incometaxindia.gov.in, according to NSDL website.
