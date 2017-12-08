How to check status of Aadhaar linking with HDFC Bank account via net banking
(HDFC Bank lists on its website different ways to check the status of Aadhaar linking)
HDFC Bank offers an option to link your Aadhaar with the bank account via its net banking facility, according to its website.
Log in to your net banking account with HDFC Bank.
Select the 'Accounts' section.
Select 'Requests' under the 'Accounts' section.
Click on 'View / Update Aadhaar Number' to proceed, according to the HDFC Bank website.
Once logged in, customers can also use the 'Aadhaar No' option under the 'Update Contact Details' section, HDFC Bank mentions on its website.
How to check status of Aadhaar linking with HDFC Bank account via mobile banking
After logging in to the bank's mobile banking facility, select 'Accounts', select 'Requests' and click on the 'View / Update Aadhaar Number', according to HDFC Bank's website.
How to check status of Aadhaar linking with HDFC Bank account via phone banking
"For any other queries or to know the status of an existing application, please contact PhoneBanking or write to us at support@hdfcbank.com," HDFC Bank mentions on its website.