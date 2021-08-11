How To Check Allotment Status Of Windlas Biotech IPO

Windlas Biotech IPO: The shares are likely to debut on the bourses on August 17

Windlas Biotech will finalise share allotment on Wednesday, August 11. The initial public offering (IPO) of the manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations was subscribed 22.47 times, receiving bids of more than 13.78 crore shares as against the total issue size of over 61.36 lakh shares. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 24.40 times, non-institutional investors was subscribed 15.73 times and retail individual investors, 24.27 times. The shares are likely to debut on August 17.

Windlas Biotech is one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) segment in the country. It provides CDMO services such as licensing, product discovery to product development and commercial manufacturing of generic products.

How to check allotment status on Link Intime website?

Login at linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select Windlas Biotech IPO

Enter your PAN card details

Click on the 'Search' button

How to check share allotment status on BSE website?

Login at BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;