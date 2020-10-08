How To Check Allotment Status Of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO

The shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 12.

The allotment of initial public offering (IPO) shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the country's largest defence company, has been finalised on October 8. The Mumbai-based company's Rs 444 crore IPO, which was open for subscription for three days i.e. from September 29 to October 1, was subscribed more than 157 times. The share offering received bids for 481.65 crore shares, as against the issue size of 3.06 crore, NSE data showed. The shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 12.

The company had fixed the issue price in the price band of Rs 135-145 per share. The government, which has 100 per cent ownership of the company, expects to offload 15.17 per cent stake and garner Rs 444 crore in the share offering at the higher end of the price band.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was incorporated in 1934 and operates under the Ministry of Defence. It manufactures dredgers, water tankers, cargo ships and multipurpose support vessels.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities), Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial Consultants and Yes Securities are the lead managers of the IPO, whereas Alankit Assignments is the registrar.

How to check the allotment status of Mazagon Dock IPO?

Access the website of the registrar, Alankit Assignments, at http://ipo.alankit.com/

In the dropdown menu, select 'Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Check one of the three boxes: application number, depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number) If you checked the 'Application Number' box, select application type (ASBA/NON ASBA) in dropdown and enter the application number. If you checked the DP ID/Client ID or PAN box, enter DP ID/Client ID or PAN number, as applicable Enter 'CAPCHA' in the box Click the 'Search' button.

The allotment status can also be checked on the BSE website: