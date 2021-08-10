How To Check Allotment Status Of Devyani International

Devyani International, incorporated in 1991, is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India

Devyani International will finalise the basis of allotment on Wednesday. The Rs 1,838 crore IPO of the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India was subscribed as much as 116.71 times; the quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) category was subscribed 95.27 times, non-institutional investors segment attacted 213.06 times and retail individual investors, 39.51 times. The IPO was open from August 4 to 6.

The primary market offering comprised a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale of 15,53,33,330 shares by existing shareholders.

Devyani International was incorporated in 1991. It is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, operating quick service restaurant (QSR) brands such as Pizza Hut and KFC. It runs 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee across India.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the merchant bankers to the IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

