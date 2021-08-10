How To Check Allotment Status Of Devyani International

Devyani International will finalise the basis of allotment on Wednesday. The Rs 1,838 crore IPO of the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India was subscribed as much as 116.71 times; the quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) category was subscribed 95.27 times, non-institutional investors segment attacted 213.06 times and retail individual investors, 39.51 times. The IPO was open from August 4 to 6.
The primary market offering comprised a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale of 15,53,33,330 shares by existing shareholders.
Devyani International was incorporated in 1991. It is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, operating quick service restaurant (QSR) brands such as Pizza Hut and KFC. It runs 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee across India.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the merchant bankers to the IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
How to check allotment status on Link Intime India
- Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited
- Select the IPO in dropbox
- Select either Application number, Client ID or PAN ID
- In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
- Enter the details of the category selected
- Fill the captcha
- Submit
How to check allotment status on BSE website
- Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Under the issue type, click Equity
- Under the issue name, select Devyani International Limited in the dropbox
- Write the application number
- Add the PAN card ID
- Click on 'I am not a Robot
- Submit