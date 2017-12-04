How To Check Aadhaar Card Status After Enrolment Aadhaar card, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India, is the mandatory verification card for all Indian citizens.

How to check Aadhaar Status after enrolment? https://t.co/fchUAJ46D8 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 4, 2017

Aadhaar card, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI), is the mandatory verification card for all Indian citizens. It is also required to be linked with many essential services like the permanent account number (PAN), bank accounts, life insurance policies, mobile phone numbers, and social security schemes among others. However, if you apply for an Aadhaar number, it takes up to 90 days to get the card made. Meanwhile, if you want to check the status of your Aadhaar card, you can do so very easily.1. Visit the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in.2. Click on 'check Aadhaar status' under Aadhaar enrolment.3. Type the enrolment id number and the date and time stamp in the space provided.4. Type the security code as shown and click on 'check status'.5. The status of your Aadhaar card will be on screen.You can call 1947, the toll-free number provided by UIDAI, and check the status of your Aadhaar card.However, if your enrolment id number is more than 90 days old and Aadhaar card has not been delivered, you must call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in.As linking of Aadhaar to avail benefits is essential, if you do not have an Aadhaar card, you need to get one made immediately. However, the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with PAN may be pushed back by three to six months if the Supreme Court rules in its favour, making it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with PAN card. The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN, issued by the Income Tax Department, with Aadhaar is December 31.With mobile SIMs , Aadhaar has to be linked by February 6 and with social security schemes and banks etc, December 31 is the last day for Aadhaar linking.