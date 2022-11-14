How To Bounce Back After Getting Laid Off? 5 Things To Keep In Mind

Impacted by a mass layoff? Learn how to bounce back

From Tech giant Meta sacking around 13 per cent of its workforce to Indian education startups BYJU'S and Unacademy firing many employees, mass layoffs across companies have left many in the lurch.

The job cuts have been majorly attributed to a looming recession and global economic slowdown.

Losing a job often comes as a shock as it can disrupt your plans and even impact your mental health.

However, one should remember that there is plenty of job opportunities if you are confident about your potential and skill set.

So, if you, too, have been impacted by the current layoffs, then there are certain steps you can take to bounce back and get going again.

1. Review Your Accomplishments:

The experience that you gained and the skills you acquired in your past jobs never go in vain. Before beginning a job hunt, look at what you have achieved in your professional career and note it down on paper.

This will boost your confidence and help you deal with despair. It will also be effective in making you ready for future interviews.

2. Understand Your Needs:

Once you have been sacked, especially on short notice, you must begin looking for another job as soon as possible. While getting fired is always painful, it also makes you rethink what you want.

Besides scouring the Internet for a suitable job, you can also utilise the time to know if you again want a corporate job or start a business or anything else.

3. Get Better:

While your loss of employment may not have anything to do with your competence, one must always try to become indispensable.

Before bagging your next job, fill the gaps and acquire the skills you lack. With this, you may achieve a better position in your next company.

4. Positive Attitude:

You must appear for an interview for your next job with a positive mindset.

Being abruptly shown the door can be painful for multiple reasons, but one must move ahead and grab the host of opportunities waiting for one.

If you are overthinking and introspecting your actions, consider taking some time off from the job hunt and spending quality time with your family or engaging in something that lights up your mood.

5. Utilise Your Network:

Being impacted by a mass layoff means you are one of many looking for another job. Talk to your former colleagues and use your network to know if you are the right fit for an opportunity.

Also, don't hesitate to contact your former bosses seeking employment.