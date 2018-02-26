How To Avail Idea's Cashback Offer Of Rs 2,000 On 4G Smartphones Idea's cashback offer on smartphone is available on first recharge of Rs 199 or above which needs to be done within 30 days of new 4G smartphones latch on Idea Network.

In order to avail Idea's cashback offer, applicable Idea mobile number and handset IMEI number should remain same for first 18 months. The cashback will be credited in the eligible subscriber's Idea prepaid mobile number, provided the eligible mobile number is used on same 4G Smartphone with same IMEI number and minimum recharge criteria is met, added Idea on it's official website.





Conditions for availing Idea's cashback offer of Rs 2,000:



Conditions for availing first installment of Idea's cashback offer:



1. Subscriber is required to recharge the Idea prepaid mobile number on new 4G smartphone with same IMEI number at least once a month with Rs199 denomination and above for 18 months.



2. Customers recharging with long validity plans like that Rs 392, Rs 398, Rs 449, Rs 459 and Rs 509 need not recharge every month with Rs 199 prepaid plan, added Idea on it's website.



3. A cumulative recharge of Rs 3,000 (minimum) should be done over the period of preceding 18 months on the new 4G smartphone.



Conditions for availing second installment of Idea's cashback offer:



1. Subscriber who will qualify for first instalment of Rs 750 can only qualify for second instalment of Rs 1250, said Idea.



2. Same device/IMEI is not a mandatory condition for second cashback instalment.



3. Subscriber is required to recharge the Idea prepaid mobile number at least once a month with Rs199 denomination or above every month for next 18 months i.e. from 19th to 36th month in order to avail this installment.



4. Customers recharging with long validity plans like Rs 392, Rs 398, Rs 449, Rs 459 and Rs 509 need not recharge every month with Rs 199.



5. A cumulative recharge of Rs 3,000 (minimum) should be done over the period of next 18 months i.e. 19th to 36th month on the new 4G smartphone.



