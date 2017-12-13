How To Avail An Aadhaar Card If You Are An NRI The process to register for an Aadhaar card for NRIs is similar to the process followed by residents

The process to register for an Aadhaar card for NRIs is similar to the process followed by residents. A NRI can fix an appointment in either of two modes: online and offline. An NRI can apply for Aadhaar online, through the self-service portal of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the issuer of the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) and Aadhaar card. Alternatively, he or she can visit the enrolment centres approved by UIDAI to apply for Aadhaar card offline.



However, as per the Aadhaar Act, NRIs are fully exempted to produce Aadhaar for any verification. NRIs, although they are citizens of India, are not eligible for Aadhaar card if they have not stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months, preceding the date of application.



Here's a step by step guide on how NRIs can apply for Aadhaar:



Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI -



Step 2: Fix an appointment online or visit the enrolment centre directly.



Step 3: Carry photocopies of documents such as resident proof, birth certificate and PAN card along with the Aadhaar card application form. Give all the copies to the official at the centre.



Step 4: The official at the enrolment centre will take your biometric details (through fingerprint and iris scans).



Step 5: The Aadhaar official will then give you an acknowledgment slip containing the Enrolment ID which you can use for tracking the status of your application.



