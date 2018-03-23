NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Apply For SBI's New Cheque Book Via State Bank Samadhaan App. Steps Here

Customers can order multicity cheque books with 25 leaves via 'State Bank Samadhaan' app.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 23, 2018 13:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Apply For SBI's New Cheque Book Via State Bank Samadhaan App. Steps Here

'State Bank Samadhaan app' now has a new and improved user interface .

Users can now apply for a new cheque book with State Bank of India (SBI)'s Samadhaan app, stated SBI on its twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. 'State Bank Samadhaan app' is a mobile app that enables customer to self-service themselves for as many banking needs as possible. Customers can download this app from Google Play Store of their android mobiles, said SBI on its official website- sbi.co.in.  According to country's largest lender, 'State Bank Samadhaan app' now has a new and improved user interface which allow users to send request for new cheque book. Customers can order multicity cheque books with 25 leaves via 'State Bank Samadhaan' app. Customers of erstwhile associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank can also order for SBI's cheque book, tweeted State Bank of India.

Steps to apply for SBI's new cheque book via 'State Bank Samadhaan' app:

1. Download 'State Bank Samadhaan' app and click on 'Submit for Cheque Book Request' 

2. Now, register your device by submitting your details

3. Your request for SBI's new cheque book is processed. The cheque book will be delivered to registered address

Other features of 'State Bank Samadhaan' App:

1. Customer can download account statement for last 6 months, which will be e-mailed at customer's e-mail id registered with the bank, said SBI on its website.

2. State Bank Samadhaan pp provides facility to the users to call Branch Managers/ controllers for any query/issue.

3. Customers can generate Housing Loan and Education Loan Interest Certificates, which will be sent to their email IDs registered with the bank, noted SBI.

4. Customers can also register their complaints through this app and can track the status of resolution of these complaints as well.

Comments
5. FAQs including relevant videos for Deposits, Advances, ATM, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and Mobile Wallet are available for customer convenience and imparting knowledge.

 

Trending

State Bank of IndiaSBI new cheque book

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajya SabhaDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Rajya Sabha ElectionSamsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto DietYogi AdityanathAir IndiaDaisy IraniMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top