PAN Card Application: Charges, Document Requirements And Other Details

PAN card application: One can apply online through either of the NSDL and UTIITSL portals

Do you have a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card? If not, PAN card applications can be made online. Besides, any request for change or correction in PAN card data as well as reprinting of PAN card (in case of existing PAN) can also be made online, according to Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. Online PAN applications can be made through either of the portals of securities depository NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and financial service provider UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited).

Here are some key details about PAN (Permanent Account Number) card applications:

PAN card application charges

The charges for applying for a PAN range from Rs 93 to Rs 864 (excluding GST or Goods and Services Tax). For a communication address located within the country, a charge of Rs 93 (plus GST) is applicable, and for a communication address outside the country, a charge of Rs 864 (plus GST) applies, according to the I-T department's website.

How to make payment for PAN card application

The payment towards a PAN card application can be made through a credit/debit card, a demand draft or net banking, according to the Income Tax Department.

Documents required

After the payment is accepted, the PAN applicant is required to send copies of relevant documents by mail (courier or post) to NSDL or UTIITSL, according to the taxman. The PAN application is processed by the concerned authority (NSDL or UTIITSL) after the receipt of the documents, it noted.

Individuals applying for PAN are required to submit copies of relevant documents such as proof of identity, proof of date of birth and proof of address. According to NSDL's website, tin-nsdl.com, a copy each of Aadhaar card, elector's photo identity card, driving license or passport can be submitted as proof in the three categories, among other acceptable documents. For example, a matriculation certificate or marksheet of a recognised board is accepted as proof of age, according to the NSDL portal.

PAN or Permanent Account Number is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department. Quoting of PAN is compulsory for filing an income tax return (ITR).