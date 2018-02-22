How To Access Aadhaar Services Through UMANG App UMANG app provides seamless integration with popular customer centric services like Aadhaar, EPF, National Pension System (NPS), Digilocker, among others.

How to register on UMANG app?



1. Go to app store of mobile and search for UMANG app, download it



2. In case you could not search for UMANG app, you can give a missed call or SMS to '9718397183' to receive a download link



3. Once the app is downloaded, fill in details like name, mobile number



4. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on the mobile number on the device on which the app is downloaded. Enter that



5. Choose and enter your MPIN (mobile PIN)



6. Now choose two security questions, which can be used to recover your account from the app if you lose access to your account or forget its password



Aadhaar service on UMANG app



1. When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar which is optional



2. Enter the Aadhaar number and click proceed



3. Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar registered mobile number and proceed



4. The Mobile Number Verification screen appears. Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar registered mobile number



5. How enter the profile information (name, gender and date of birth) and click save and proceed



6. Enter your email address. A verification link will be send to your email ID



7. Click on the link. You can provide alternate number also at this stage which will verified by sending an OTP



