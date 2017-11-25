How This Man Financially Empowered Women of a Madhya Pradesh Village

All of us must have heard about financial empowerment via Jan Dhan accounts and the advantages of being banked and the curse of being unbanked in our country. Opening a bank account is no more a luxury in a country where most subsidies are now directly transferred to the bank account. To do a bit for the cause of financial empowerment via Jan Dhan accounts, a young man named Gautam Karelia decided to sensitise 10 women of the tribal state of Madhya Pradesh about opening and maintaining a bank account.

Not only this, he also took a step towards making them financially independent, slightly though. Under Tata Power's 'Power Her Up' campaign, Gautam trained them in stitching through 'you tube' videos so that they can learn a craft to earn some money that they can deposit in their newly-opened Jan Dhan accounts.

