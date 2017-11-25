How This Man Financially Empowered Women of a Madhya Pradesh Village

Not only this, he also took a step towards making them financially independent, slightly though. Under Tata Power's 'Power Her Up' campaign, Gautam trained them in stitching through 'you tube' videos so that they can learn a craft to earn some money that they can deposit in their newly-opened Jan Dhan accounts.
This is the inspiring story of Gautam Karelia, who used @TataPower's #PowerHerUp campaign to teach women in his village how to open a Jan Dhan account pic.twitter.com/shZaFb8OuA— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) November 25, 2017
The Tata Group has uploaded a short video describing this man's journey of empowering the women of Diken village on twitter under Tata Power's #powerherup pledge.