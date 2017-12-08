How SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Customers Can Link Aadhaar With Bank Accounts Banks across the country have opened multiple channels to assist their customers in the bank account-Aadhaar linking process.

Bank accounts are required to be linked with Aadhaar cards by December 31



Banks across the country have opened multiple channels to assist their customers in the process of linking their savings accounts with Aadhaar card. Here are some of the facilities offered by India's largest bank SBI (State Bank of India) and three largest private sector banks - ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank:

How to link Aadhaar card with SBI savings account

Linking of SBI savings bank account with Aadhaar - internet banking



Linking Aadhaar (UID) with SBI bank account via internet banking portal onlinesbi.com

SBI customers having subscribed to the bank's internet banking facility can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen, according to SBI.



Clicking on the link directs the user to a screen where he or she has to select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on 'Submit'.



The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer, according to SBI. The status of mapping will be advised to the customer's registered mobile number, it noted.



SBI - ATM



SBI customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account.



After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service - Registrations". Select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need). Select the account type.



The user is then asked to enter his or her Aadhaar number.



Confirm the same by re-entering it, according to the bank's website.



SBI - SMS



For bank account-Aadhaar linking via an SMS service, SBI customers can send their Aadhaar UID from their mobile number registered with the bank in via SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account number



In case the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you, according to the SBI website.



If your mobile number is registered with SBI, the user will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request, it noted.



The Aadhaar number will be verified by Bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, an SMS will be sent to the customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. SBI bank - branch visit

SBI customers can visit any branch of the bank with a copy of their Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from customer along with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter. After necessary verification, the Aadhaar linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding, SBI adds. How to link Aadhaar card with ICICI Bank savings account

ICICI Bank - mobile app (iMobile)



ICICI Bank has provided an app, called iMobile, that offers facilities such as payment through UPI (Unified Payment Interface), among several other banking services.



ICICI Bank has listed on its website steps to use the mobile app iMobile to link Aadhaar with the bank account. These are:



Login to the app using the internet banking ID and password or four-digit PIN, says ICICI Bank.



Click on 'Services', and under the 'Instabanking Services' section, click on the 'Update Aadhaar' option.



Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID) and proceed by submitting the request.



After this, the user may download the app or or SMS iMobile to 5676766 to get the download link, according to the ICICI Bank website.



"Once you submit the number, we will call you to assist with iMobile activation. Please ensure that the mobile number is registered for mobile banking and has GPRS facility activated," ICICI Bank adds.



ICICI Bank - internet banking



The customer is required to log in using the internet banking user ID and password.



After this, the user is required to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and then re-enter. Proceed by clicking on 'Submit'.



After this, Aadhaar can be updated in the bank account using a link provided by ICICI Bank.



ICICI Bank - ATM



Swipe the card.



Select language.



Login with your ATM PIN.



Select Aadhaar Updation under the 'More Options' section in the menu.



Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number, re-enter it and proceed by selecting 'Submit'.



ICICI Bank - phone banking



Dial ICICI Bank's customer care number.



After this step, the caller is required to select his or her desired language from the options menu.



Press 1 for 'banking accounts'.



Enter your 16-digit debit card or 12-digit account number, followed by your PIN



Press 1 to update Aadhaar number after the Aadhaar Prompt is played



Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and confirm to update Aadhaar in your Bank accounts



"Alternatively, you can also press Option 5 in "Self Banking Menu" to update your Aadhaar number or choose Option 9 to speak to the officer," ICICI Bank adds on its website.



ICICI Bank - branch visit



Kindly furnish self-attested Aadhaar copy along with original Aadhaar card to the bank official for verification purpose, according to the ICICI Bank website.

How to link Aadhaar card with HDFC Bank savings account

HDFC Bank - net banking



Step 1



Login to HDFC Bank's net banking service. Select the 'request' section under the Accounts option and click ion 'View/Update Aadhaar Number'.



Step 2



Select the Account to which you would like to link your Aadhaar Number. Re-enter your Aadhaar Number and click on 'Update'.



Step 3



Click on 'Confirm' after checking all your updated details.



HDFC Bank - mobile banking



Step 1



Login to MobileBanking App. Select the 'Request' section under Accounts option and tap on 'View/Update Aadhaar Number'.



Step 2



Select the Account to which you would link to link your Aadhaar Number



Step 3



Re-enter your Aadhaar Number, tap on 'Update' and then tap on 'Confirm' to submit the details.



HDFC Bank - ATM



According to the HDFC Bank website, the customers may use the following steps after completion of a transaction at an ATM of the bank:



Step 1



ATM screen prompts 'Link Aadhaar to your bank account'



Step 2



Select 'Yes' and enter your valid Aadhaar number



HDFC Bank - SMS



"You can send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 5676712. Send- AS space space space," HDFC Bank mentions on its portal. How to link Aadhaar card with Axis Bank savings account

Axis Bank - phone banking



Dialing from registered mobile number



Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.



Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Or



Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Dialing from non-registered mobile number



Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.



Select your desired language.



Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Or



Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Axis Bank - SMS



Axis Bank customers can link their Aadhaar with their savings account in two simple steps, according to the Axis Bank website. These are:



AC< last 6 digits of your savings account number



Send it to 5676782



For example, send 123456789101 AC 691320 to 5676782, here 123456789101 is your Aadhaar number and 691230 are the last 6 digits of your account number, Axis Bank explains on its website. After receiving your SMS, the bank will process the same at the back-end. You will be notified once the process is complete, says Axis Bank.



Axis Bank - internet banking



Open your Axis Bank net banking window.



Login using internet banking credentials.



Click on the 'Aadhaar Seeding' link for registration.



Provide details.



Axis Bank - ATM



Visit an Axis Bank ATM counter.



Insert debit card at the ATM.



Select 'Registration'.



Enter your ATM PIN.



Select 'Link Aadhaar Number' from the options.



Select 'Account'.



Select 'Update.



Enter your Aadhaar Number correctly, and re-enter to confirm.



Confirm your Aadhaar card number by clicking the 'Confirm' button on the screen.



Axis Bank - bank branch



Axis Bank also provides an offline route - by way of a branch visit in person - to enable its customers to link their savings account with the Aadhaar card.



Axis Bank - bank website



Visit the official bank website and look for the official Register Aadhaar Copy page, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has on its website provided a



