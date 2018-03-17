Ten Things To Know About Security of UIDAI's Aadhaar Data

People should freely use Aadhaar Id to prove their identity, tweeted UIDAI.

Aadhaar is secure and nothing can impact the security of Aadhaar database, said Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a series of tweets posted on its official handle-uidai.gov.in. According to UIDAI, the entire Aadhaar system is secure. This clarification came after rumours were surfaced on social media that Aadhaar PDF has been available on Google search. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process, mentioned UIDAI on its official website-uidai.gov.in. Government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with various services. However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday indefinitely extended the deadline to link phone, passport and bank accounts with Aadhaar number.