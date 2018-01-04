How NRIs Can Avail SBI Loans Against Fixed Deposits (FD)

(Also Read: Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates On Domestic Term Deposits: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs PNB Vs BoB)
Non-resident Indians or NRIs are allowed to open Non-Resident External (NRE) accounts or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts. NRO/NRE accounts are fixed or term deposits for NRIs. These are special account options exclusively meant for NRIs.
NRE/NRO Deposit Account
SBI's Online OD Against NRI DepositCreate an Overdraft (OD) account against your existing NRE / NRO deposit through internet banking.
Avail an instant loan credit against your fixed deposits with SBI NRI Banking Services. Get the loan credit without documentation & at a nominal interest charged over the interest rate. Stay tuned; there’s more to come! Learn more: https://t.co/Y3aaSgGrXZpic.twitter.com/hgWanB4t9c— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 4, 2018
Features
The facility is available to customers having NRE / NRO Fixed Deposits (TDR / STDR / eTDR / eSTDR) in single name (holder) only and with a minimum residual period of six months, said SBI on its website onlineSBI.com. TDR is a term deposit; STDR is a special term deposit; eTDR and eSTDR and online term and special deposits respectively.
Eligibility:
The limit of overdraft against deposits will be as per following table. Overdraft limit cannot be changed by the customer.
Permissible Limit:
|TDR/eTDR
|75% of the face value of deposit
|STDR/eSTDR
|90% of the face value of deposit
a. Minimum: Rs. 25,000/-
Loan Amount is as follows:
b. Maximum: Rs. 5.00 crores
1.00% above the interest payable on the Fixed Deposit
Rate of Interest
The online opening of Overdraft facility will be available between 08:00 to 20:00 hrs IST, said SBI.
Cut-off time
Tenure is as follows:
|TDR/eTDR
|3 years or remaining maturity period of Fixed Deposit, whichever is lower. The monthly/quarterly/half yearly interest payable on TDR/eTDR will continue to be credited to the account as originally opted by you.
|STDR/eSTDR
|5 years or remaining maturity period of Fixed Deposit, whichever is lower.
Mandate for rollover / renewal of the TDR/STDR/eTDR/eSTDR given at the time of opening of underlying deposit account will be treated as cancelled if the Overdraft account is not closed on or before the loan tenure, said SBI.
Rollover / Renewal Of TDR/STDR/eTDR/eSTDR
The closure of Overdraft account before or on maturity or end of term of TDR/STDR/eTDR/ eSTDR will be done through the home branch of SBI only. Presently there is no provision in internet banking for closure of such Overdraft account, SBI insisted.
Closure Of Overdraft account
How to create Overdraft account
Login to your INB account.
The following steps have to be executed:
Click on 'e-Fixed Deposit' tab.
Click on 'Overdraft against Fixed Deposit' from the column on left hand side.
Select a deposit and proceed accordingly.