How Is Blockchain Technology Expected To Impact Indian Healthcare Sector. 5 Points

Here are 5 ways on how will blockchain impact Indian healthcare:
1. Certify accuracy in procedures: Ritu Tyagi, marketing director, Healthureum said that the company aims to develop healthcare technology by integrating cryptocurrency into the existing system. This will abolish malpractices and certify accuracy in the operational procedures of healthcare.
2. Provide efficient support: According to Mrs. Tyagi, over 500 lives are lost each day due to errors and accidents in the hospitals that can be prohibited by replacing the existing mechanisms with systems capable of managing huge data. Healthureum seeks to provide an efficient support in doctor consultation, referrals and diagnostics, medical infrastructure, philanthropic activities, data systematization, and research programs to enable cost cutting, population health management, innovation and regulatory practices by adopting cooperative delivery models and transitioning to digitized operations.
3. Secured fund transfer: Healthureum facilitates fast and secure transfer of funds across borders for payments for services and rewards on referrals both within the network and outside it enabling patients to seek video consultation from doctors in any part of the world without worrying about the hassles of transferring money to another country hence opening the doors to a globally connected network of doctors and patients, said Mrs Tyagi.
5. Provide high yield: In words of Mrs. Tyagi, Healthureum aims to provide high yield to each participant as well as to the whole system at large via the cryptocurrency-based model.
