NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Real Estate

Housing Sales Up 3% In March Quarter: Report

Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR were the dominant markets, with a share of almost 70-75 per cent in both new launches and sales

Real Estate | | Updated: June 05, 2019 17:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Housing Sales Up 3% In March Quarter: Report

According to the report, new launches during the period under review also stood at 33,000 units, up 14%


New Delhi: 

Sale of residential apartments during the January-March quarter of 2019 rose by 3 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 33,000 units across seven major cities in the country, according to a report by real estate services and investment firm, CBRE.

According to the report, new launches during the period under review also stood at 33,000 units, up 14 per cent on a quarterly basis.

"While policy reforms such as Real Estate - Regulation and Development Act 2016 (RERA) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) brought in the much-needed transparency in the residential real estate, the present upward movement is also credited to proactive and customer-centric initiatives undertaken by real estate developers. 

"The overall impact of both these reforms and proactive approach of the developers resulted in new launches and sales witnessing a yearly increase of about 11 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in 2018," it said.

The broad stabilisation of capital values and increasing disposable income also created a suitable environment for the recovery of the residential sector, it added.

Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR were the dominant markets, with a share of almost 70-75 per cent in both new launches and sales. The other cities where the survey was carried out were Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

property sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableEid 2019Bharat MovieEid MubarakEnvironment DayLive ScoreIndia Vs South AfricaSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top