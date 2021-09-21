HDFC Announces Home Loan Rates At 6.7% Amid Festive Season: Check Features

Shares of HDFC were last trading 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 2,737.35 apiece on BSE

Leading mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) announced a special limited period offer for the festive season with the latest home loan interest rates starting at 6.70 per cent. As part of the festive season offer, customers can avail the HDFC home loans at 6.70 per cent from September 20, 2021, according to a regulatory exchange by the company to the stock exchanges today.

The festive season offer on home loans will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or the employment category, and this special rate is linked to the borrower's credit score. It is a close ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, 2021, added the premier housing finance company in its statement on Tuesday, September 21. Customers can visit the official website -https://www.hdfc.com/, to avail the home loan at the current interest rate.

''Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped,” said Ms. Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Limited.

On Tuesday, September 21, shares of HDFC were last trading 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 2,750.30 apiece on the BSE. On Tuesday, HDFC opened on the BSE at Rs 2,75.35, registering an intra day high of Rs 2,765.55 and an intra day low of Rs 2,730.05, in the trading session so far.

Recently, State Bank of India - the country's largest lender also lowered its home loan interest rate to 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the loan amount in a special festive season offer for customers. Kotak Mahindra Bank also slashed its home loan interest rate to an all-time low of 6.5 per cent in a limited period offer which will continue till November 8, 2021.