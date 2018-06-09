SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, OBC Lending Rates Hiked, Home Loan EMIs Set To Go Up State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, others raised the lending rates this month

Share EMAIL PRINT Most banks including SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB raised their lending rates



SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the interest rates before the RBI monetary policy.



However, as the Urjit Patel-led monetary policy committee (MPC) announced the tight monetary policy last week; Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank also followed.



The last time



State Bank of India (SBI) Lending Rates with effect from June 1, 2018



Tenor Existing MCLR (In %) Revised MCLR (In %) Over night 7.8 7.9 One Month 7.8 7.9 Three Month 7.85 7.95 Six Month 8 8.1 One Year 8.15 8.25 Two Years 8.25 8.35 Three Years 8.35 8.45

The new lending rates or MCLR for one year is 8.25 per cent. For two years, the lending rate is 8.35 per cent. For three years, the lending rate is 8.45 per cent.



Similarly, the three month MCLR is 7.95 per cent. The overnight and one-month MCLR are the same 7.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent.



Punjab National Bank (PNB) lending Rates (MCLR) raised from June 1, 2018

Ovenight 7.8 7.8 One month 7.95 7.95 Three months 8.1 8.1 Six months 8.25 8.3 One year 8.3 8.4 Three years 8.45 8.55 Five years 8.6 8.7

The new marginal cost of lending rates is 8.4 per cent for one year, and 8.3 percent for six months. For three years and five years, the MCLR are 8.55 per cent and 8.7 percent.



Bank of India's lending rates (MCLR)



Rate effective from 10.06.2018 Rates Overnight MCLR 7.90% 1 Month MCLR 8.20% 3 Months MCLR 8.30% 6 Months MCLR 8.45% 1 Year MCLR 8.50%

Oriental Bank of Commerce's lending rates (MCLR)

MCLR WEF June 11 Overnight 8.20% One month 8.35% 3 months 8.40% 6 Months 8.60% One year 8.65%



Kotak Mahindra Bank's lending rates (MCLR)

Overnight 7.95 One month 8.15 Three months 8.5 Six Months 8.6 One year 8.9 Two year 8.9 Three years 8.95



June is the hottest month of the year. Even so for the banks' lending rates. Almost all major banks have raised their lending rates in past few days. From the State Bank of India (SBI) to Punjab National Bank (PNB), from ICICI Bank to Kotak Mahindra Bank, and from Bank of India to Oriental Bank of Commerce, the rates of interest have been hiked for borrowers . The hike of interest has followed the cycle of higher fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by these banks which kicked off in the end of May. Another addition of marginal cost for the banks came in form of higher repo rates (short term loans given by RBI to banks) that rose from 6 percent to 6.25 per cent in the RBI policy that was announced on June 6.SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the interest rates before the RBI monetary policy.However, as the Urjit Patel-led monetary policy committee (MPC) announced the tight monetary policy last week; Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank also followed.The last time SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB raised the lending rates was in March. During that time also, it happened a day after the banks raised their rates after the FD rates were raised.The new lending rates or MCLR for one year is 8.25 per cent. For two years, the lending rate is 8.35 per cent. For three years, the lending rate is 8.45 per cent.Similarly, the three month MCLR is 7.95 per cent. The overnight and one-month MCLR are the same 7.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent.The new marginal cost of lending rates is 8.4 per cent for one year, and 8.3 percent for six months. For three years and five years, the MCLR are 8.55 per cent and 8.7 percent. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter