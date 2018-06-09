SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, OBC Lending Rates Hiked, Home Loan EMIs Set To Go Up

SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the interest rates before the RBI monetary policy.
However, as the Urjit Patel-led monetary policy committee (MPC) announced the tight monetary policy last week; Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank also followed.
The last time SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB raised the lending rates was in March. During that time also, it happened a day after the banks raised their rates after the FD rates were raised.
State Bank of India (SBI) Lending Rates with effect from June 1, 2018
|Tenor
|Existing MCLR (In %)
|Revised MCLR (In %)
|Over night
|7.8
|7.9
|One Month
|7.8
|7.9
|Three Month
|7.85
|7.95
|Six Month
|8
|8.1
|One Year
|8.15
|8.25
|Two Years
|8.25
|8.35
|Three Years
|8.35
|8.45
The new lending rates or MCLR for one year is 8.25 per cent. For two years, the lending rate is 8.35 per cent. For three years, the lending rate is 8.45 per cent.
Similarly, the three month MCLR is 7.95 per cent. The overnight and one-month MCLR are the same 7.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) lending Rates (MCLR) raised from June 1, 2018
|Ovenight
|7.8
|7.8
|One month
|7.95
|7.95
|Three months
|8.1
|8.1
|Six months
|8.25
|8.3
|One year
|8.3
|8.4
|Three years
|8.45
|8.55
|Five years
|8.6
|8.7
The new marginal cost of lending rates is 8.4 per cent for one year, and 8.3 percent for six months. For three years and five years, the MCLR are 8.55 per cent and 8.7 percent.
Bank of India's lending rates (MCLR)
|Rate effective from 10.06.2018
|Rates
|Overnight MCLR
|7.90%
|1 Month MCLR
|8.20%
|3 Months MCLR
|8.30%
|6 Months MCLR
|8.45%
|1 Year MCLR
|8.50%
Oriental Bank of Commerce's lending rates (MCLR)
|MCLR WEF June 11
|Overnight
|8.20%
|One month
|8.35%
|3 months
|8.40%
|6 Months
|8.60%
|One year
|8.65%
Kotak Mahindra Bank's lending rates (MCLR)
|Overnight
|7.95
|One month
|8.15
|Three months
|8.5
|Six Months
|8.6
|One year
|8.9
|Two year
|8.9
|Three years
|8.95