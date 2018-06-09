NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, OBC Lending Rates Hiked, Home Loan EMIs Set To Go Up

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, others raised the lending rates this month

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: June 09, 2018 16:24 IST
Most banks including SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB raised their lending rates

June is the hottest month of the year. Even so for the banks' lending rates. Almost all major banks have raised their lending rates in past few days. From the State Bank of India (SBI) to Punjab National Bank (PNB), from ICICI Bank to Kotak Mahindra Bank, and from Bank of India to Oriental Bank of Commerce, the rates of interest have been hiked for borrowers. The hike of interest has followed the cycle of higher fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by these banks which kicked off in the end of May. Another addition of marginal cost for the banks came in form of higher repo rates (short term loans given by RBI to banks) that rose from 6 percent to 6.25 per cent in the RBI policy that was announced on June 6.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the interest rates before the RBI monetary policy.

However, as the Urjit Patel-led monetary policy committee (MPC) announced the tight monetary policy last week; Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank also followed.

The last time SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB raised the lending rates was in March. During that time also, it happened a day after the banks raised their rates after the FD rates were raised.

State Bank of India (SBI) Lending Rates with effect from June 1, 2018

TenorExisting MCLR (In %)Revised MCLR (In %)
Over night7.87.9
One Month7.87.9
Three Month7.857.95
Six Month88.1
One Year8.158.25
Two Years8.258.35
Three Years8.358.45

The new lending rates or MCLR for one year is 8.25 per cent. For two years, the lending rate is 8.35 per cent. For three years, the lending rate is 8.45 per cent.

Similarly, the three month MCLR is 7.95 per cent. The overnight and one-month MCLR are the same 7.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) lending Rates (MCLR) raised from June 1, 2018
Ovenight7.87.8
One month7.957.95
Three months8.18.1
Six months8.258.3
One year8.38.4
Three years8.458.55
Five years8.68.7

The new marginal cost of lending rates is 8.4 per cent for one year, and 8.3 percent for six months. For three years and five years, the MCLR are 8.55 per cent and 8.7 percent.

Bank of India's lending rates (MCLR)

Rate effective from 10.06.2018Rates
Overnight MCLR7.90%
1 Month MCLR8.20%
3 Months MCLR8.30%
6 Months MCLR8.45%
1 Year MCLR8.50%

Oriental Bank of Commerce's lending rates (MCLR)
 MCLR WEF June 11
Overnight8.20%
One month8.35%
3 months8.40%
6 Months8.60%
One year8.65%


Kotak Mahindra Bank's lending rates (MCLR)
Overnight7.95
One month8.15
Three months8.5
Six Months8.6
One year8.9
Two year8.9
Three years8.95
 

