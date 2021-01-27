Home First Finance Company IPO Subscribed 26.66 Times

Home First Finance Company IPO is the third public offer in the year 2021

Home First Finance Company's Rs 1,154-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by 26.66 times. The IPO received bids for 6.59 times of the issue size in the retail segment, 52.53 times in qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion and 39.00 times in the non-institutional category. The share sale of the Mumbai-based affordable housing finance company was open for bidding between January 21 and January 25, and the shares were offered in the price band of Rs 517-518 per share.

The Rs 1,153.72-crore IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.72 crore by promoters and current shareholders. The offer for sale included shaares worth Rs 291.28 crore by promoter Aether (Mauritius), Rs 435.61 crore by promoter True North Fund V LLP, Rs 120.46 crore by investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, Rs 12.92 crore by Manoj Viswanathan and Rs 28.43 crore by PS Jayakumar.

Home First Finance's IPO is the third public offer in the year 2021, after the IRFC and Indigo Paints issues.

Founded in 2010, Home First Finance is an affordable housing finance company that provides home loans to customers in the low and middle-income segments. It operates in 60 districts across 11 states and a Union Territory, and has a sizeable presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.