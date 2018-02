Holi On March 2: List Of Stock Market Holidays In 2018

Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day 26-Jan-18 Friday 2 Mahashivratri 13-Feb-18 Tuesday 3 Holi 2-Mar-18 Friday 4 Mahavir Jayanti March 29,2018 Thursday 5 Good Friday March 30,2018 Friday 6 Maharashtra Day May 01,2018 Tuesday 7 Independence Day August 15,2018 Wednesday 8 Bakri Id August 22,2018 Wednesday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi September 13,2018 Thursday 10 Muharram September 20,2018 Thursday 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02,2018 Tuesday 12 Dussehra October 18,2018 Thursday 13 Diwali Laxmi Pujan* November 07,2018 Wednesday 14 Diwali Balipratipada November 08,2018 Thursday 15 Gurunanak Jayanti November 23,2018 Friday 16 Christmas December 25,2018 Tuesday

The BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange will observe holiday on March 2, 2018 on account of 'Holi' which means no stock markets activity will take place on that day. This year, Indian stock markets are set for 16 holidays out of which 2 holidays have already passed. BSE has listed stock market holidays for 2018 for each of three market segments: equity, equity derivative and SLB (Securities' Lending and Borrowing) on its website- bseindia.com. A separate circular shall be issued in advance in case of any change of listed holidays, BSE notified on its website. Muhurat Trading, a special trading session to mark the occasion of Diwali and Laxmi Puja, will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently, BSE further said.(Source: bseindia.com)