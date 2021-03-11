Hitachi ABB Power Grid Bags Rs 160 Crore Order For Electrification From Indian Railways

Hitachi ABB Power Grid won orders worth Rs 160 crore from Indian Railways electric locomotive manufacturer Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organisation for Rail Electrification (CORE) to provide electrification or to power electric freight locomotives. According to a statement released by Hitachi ABB Power Grid, the company will deliver traction transformers for Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. This delivery will be done for one of Indian Railways' most successful class of electric locomotives - the WAG 9. The WAG 9 was developed amid robust growth in the railway freight transportation sector.

Whereas, for CORE, Hitachi ABB Power Grid will supply trackside transformers. On the stock exchange, the Hitachi Power Grid in India is listed as 'ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited'.