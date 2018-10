Hindustan Zinc's profit was dented by higher expenses

Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 29.8 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, dented by higher expenses.

Net profit dropped to Rs 1,815 crore ($247.43 million) in the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 2,584 crore a year earlier, the zinc miner said.

Revenue from operations fell 10 per cent to Rs 4,777 crore. However, mined metal production in the quarter rose six per cent.