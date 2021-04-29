Hindustan Unilever Advances Nearly 1% On Jump In Net Profit

Hindustan Unilever's revenue from sale of products rose 34 per cent to Rs 11,947 crore

Hindustan Unilever shares jumped nearly a per cent on the BSE after the country's leading fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer reported a 41 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,143 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, compared to Rs 1,519 crore in the same quarter last year. At 2:14 pm, the shares of Hindustan Unilever were trading at Rs 2,424.60, higher by 0.7 per cent on the BSE.

Hindustan Unilever's revenue from sale of products rose 34 per cent to Rs 11,947 crore from Rs 8,885 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's domestic consumer growth during the quarter was 21 per cent and underlying volume growth was 16 per cent, Hindustan Unilever said.

The BSE Sensex was at 49,815.78, higher by 93.61 points or 0.21 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,901.25, up 38 points or 0.27 per cent at the time.