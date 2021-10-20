Hindustan Unilever Slips Nearly 1% Post Q2 Results

On Thursday, Hindustan Unilever shares were trading lower by 0.8 per cent on the BSE

Hindustan Unilever shares have slipped nearly a per cent a day after the September quarter results. Hindustan Unilever, the country's leading fast-moving consumer goods maker, reported a net profit of Rs 2,187 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 2,009 crore during the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 8.86 per cent. The company's total income during the quarter stood at Rs 12,837 crore compared to Rs 11,693 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, Hindustan Unilever's standalone net profit rose 6.11 per cent compared to Rs 2,061 crore reported in the preceding April-June quarter.

The company's revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 12,516 crore, compared to Rs 11,276 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 10.99 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

On Thursday, Hindustan Unilever shares were trading lower by 0.8 per cent at Rs 2,523 on the BSE in an absolutely flat market. On Wednesday, the shares of Hindustan Unilever had settled lower by 4.06 per cent, leading to cumulative losses of a tad below 5 per cent in two trading sessions.