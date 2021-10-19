Hindustan Unilever Gains Nearly 2% Ahead Of Q2 Results

At 11:05 am, Hindustan Unilever shares were last trading at Rs 2,702, higher by 2.07 per cent,

Hindustan Unilever shares gained nearly 2 per cent in a strong market ahead of its September quarter results scheduled later in the day. Hindustan Unilever had reported a net profit of Rs 2,061 crore in the first quarter, registering a growth of 9.5 per cent from Rs 1,881 crore in the same quarter last year.

The country's leading fast-moving consumer goods maker's total income stood at Rs 11,982 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 10,716 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenues from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 11,915 crore, compared to Rs 10,560 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a growth of 12,83 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

At 11:05 am, Hindustan Unilever shares were last trading at Rs 2702, higher by 2.07 per cent, compared to the Sensex's gains of 0.5 per cent.