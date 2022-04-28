Hindustan Unilever Shares Rise 4% Over Higher March Quarter Results

Hindustan Unilever's shares rose on the bourses today over good March quarter results

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major reported a higher consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 3.99 per cent to Rs 2,230 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 4.28 per cent to Rs 2,237 apiece.

On Wednesday, the company posted a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation.

Moreover, HUL has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore each.

"During the quarter, our turnover grew 10 per cent with flat underlying volume growth. We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," it said on Wednesday.