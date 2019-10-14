Hindustan Unilever September Quarter Profit Rises 21%

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major - Hindustan Unilever's net profit for quarter ended September 30 came in at Rs 1,848 crore, the company said in an exchange filing after market hours on Monday. Hindustan Unilever's net profit increased 21.18 per cent from Rs 1,525 crore in the same quarter last year. Hindustan Unilever's revenue from sales came in at Rs 9,708 crore versus Rs 9,193 crore in the same period last year, Hindustan Unilever's exchange filing added.

Hindustan Unilever's total sales grew 6 per cent during the quarter and domestic consumer business advanced 7 per cent during the quarter, the company said.

Hindustan Unilever's operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter was Rs 2,443 crore and its operating profit margin improved by 200 basis points, the company said.

Hindustan Unilever's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.

Hindustan Unilever shares closed 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,014.70 ahead of its earnings.

