Hindustan Unilever Posts 9% Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever posted an 8.9 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment. Profit was Rs 1,444 crore ($203.05 million) in the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with Rs 1,326 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,442 crore, according to data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4 per cent while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, which includes brands such as Dove and Sunsilk, gained nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,539 crore.

Share in the FMCG major closed 1.27 per cent lower at Rs 1,750 apiece on the NSE.