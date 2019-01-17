NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Hindustan Unilever Posts 9% Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Sales rose 12.4 per cent while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, gained nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,539 crore.

Earnings | | Updated: January 17, 2019 16:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hindustan Unilever Posts 9% Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Share in the FMCG major closed 1.27 per cent lower at Rs 1,750 apiece on NSE.


Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever posted an 8.9 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment. Profit was Rs 1,444 crore ($203.05 million) in the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with Rs 1,326 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,442 crore, according to data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4 per cent while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, which includes brands such as Dove and Sunsilk, gained nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,539 crore.

Share in the FMCG major closed 1.27 per cent lower at Rs 1,750 apiece on the NSE.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HUL earningsHUL profitHUL Q3 earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Duronto ExpressInterim BudgetGurmeet Ram RahimMumbai Dance BarsArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamRedmi Note 7 ProWhatsAppBMW 7 Series

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top