Hindustan Unilever's Net Profit Rises 14%, Volume Growth Contracts In Q4

Hindustan Unilever's net profit rose 13.84 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,538 crore in January-March quarter compared with Rs 1,351 crore during the same period last year, the country's largest consumer goods maker said in an exchange filing. Commenting on quarterly performance, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director at HUL said: "We have delivered a strong performance for the quarter despite some moderation in rural market growth. Our focus on strengthening the core and leading market development has been consistently delivering good results."

Hindustan Unilever's revenue from operation came in at Rs 9,809 crore, up 8.95 per cent from Rs 9,003 crore in the previous year, the filing added. However, its volume growth contracted by 300 basis points to 7 per cent from 10 per cent in the previous quarter.

Hindustan Unilever's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) or operating profit rose 13 per cent to Rs 2,321 crore and its Ebidta margin or operating profit margin advanced 90 basis points, the company said.

"We have now grown top line and bottom line for the eighth consecutive year and our 2019 results are a testament to both our strategy and execution. With our 'Re-imagining HUL' agenda, we are well poised to build an organization which is purpose led and future fit," Mr Mehta added.

On the segment wise sales growth break-up, its home care products sales rose 13 per cent, beauty and personal care products sales advanced 7 per cent and foods and refreshment sales climbed 9 per cent, Hindustan Unilever said in an investor presentation.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Hindustan Unilever recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2019. Together with interim dividend of Rs 9 paid on November 1, the total dividend for the financial year works out to Rs 22 per share. Final dividend is subject to shareholders approval, the company said.

Hindustan Unilever shares fell 2.04 per cent to settle at Rs 1,692.80 on the BSE ahead of earnings announcement.

