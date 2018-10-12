Hindustan Unilever Posts Rs 1,525 Crore Profit In Q2, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,437 crore.

Consumer major Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 19.5 per cent rise in its September-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates, as sales at its home-care segment jumped. Profit rose to Rs 1,525 crore ($207.08 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 1,276 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,437 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from the Mumbai-headquartered company's home-care segment, which includes brands such as Vim and Surf Excel, rose 12.4 per cent to Rs 3,080 crore.

($1 = 73.6425 Indian rupees)

