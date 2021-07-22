Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 9.5% To Rs 2,061 Crore In June Quarter

On a sequential basis, Hindustan Unilever's standalone net profit declined 3.8 per cent, compared to Rs 2,143 crore reported at the end of the preceding January-March quarter in the financial year 2020-21 (Also Read: Hindustan Unilever Profit Jumps 41% To ₹ 2,143 Crore In March Quarter )

The company's revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 11,915 crore, compared to Rs 10,560 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a growth of 12,83 per cent year-on-year

The company's total sales grew by 13 per cent, domestic consumer growth grew by 12 per cent, while the underlying volume growth came in at nine per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's home care business grew at 12 per cent driven by double-digit growth in fabric wash. The household care segment delivered double-digit growth on a strong base.

The beauty and personal care business grew 13 per cent led by hair care and skin care, both delivering high double-digit growth. Skin Cleansing marked strong momentum, and soaps grew on a high base.

During the quarter, HUL launched ‘Pepsodent' mouthwash, new moisturizing gels, and body lotions in ‘Vaseline' and ‘Lakme Lip Crayons'. It also launched ‘Kwality Wall's Cadbury Crackle' frozen desert, in partnership with Mondelez International.

The foods and refreshment business grew by 12 per cent in the quarter. All tea brands delivered high double-digit growth. Ketchups and soups performed well driven by strong volume growth on a high base

Hindustan Unilever's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins stood at 24 per cent in the April-June quarter

''Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio.....Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth and margins in a healthy range,'' said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.