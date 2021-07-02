Hindustan Copper Limited Registers Net Profit Of Rs 109.98 Crore In 2020-21

Hindustan Copper Limited net profit for 2020-21 stood at Rs 109.98 crore

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) announced its annual results for the financial year 2020-21, reporting a net profit of Rs 109.98 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 598.21 crore in the previous fiscal year 2019-20. The central public-sector enterprises (CPSE) under the Ministry of Mines, reported a total income of Rs 1,821.61 crore in fiscal 2020-21, compared to Rs 888.81 crore in the previous financial year.

The public-sector company declared a dividend of a total amount of Rs 33.85 crore to be paid in the current financial year 2021-22, according to the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises, said the Ministry of Mines in a statement released on Friday, July 2.

Hindustan Copper also reduced its debt burden which resulted in a debt equity ratio of 2.11 lower from the previous year's mark of 4.21.

On Friday, shares of Hindustan Copper Limited settled 1.43 per cent lower at Rs 140.85 apiece on the NSE. Hindustan Copper opened at Rs 142.50 on the NSE, inching to an intra day high of Rs 143.70 and an intra day low of Rs 140.40, throughout the trading session today.