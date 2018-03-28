Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Makes Weak Market Debut, Shares Fall Over 5%

Government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics had raised Rs 4,113 crore ($633.35 million) in the initial public offer. The HAL or Hindustan Aeronautics IPO had opened on March 16 and closed on March 20.
Wednesday marks the last trading session of financial year 2017-18.
At 10:27 am, Hindustan Aeronautics shares were trading at Rs 1,176.25 on the BSE, whose benchmark index Sensex was down 200 points at 32,973.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a fully-owned Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production.