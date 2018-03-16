Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Opens Today. Ten Things To Know Before You Invest Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a fully owned Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence

1. Price band for HAL IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240. The floor price is 121.5 times of the face value and the cap price is 124 times of the face value.



2. The HAL IPO's floor price is quite high. The average cost of acquisition of equity shares is Rs 152 per equity share (after considering the impact of buyback of equity shares in March 2016 and November 2017). Keeping this in mind the price at the upper end of price band is Rs 1,240 per equity share.



3. HAL IPO bids can be made for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter.



4. The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) price equity (P/E) ratio at the lower end of price band is 16.64 while the ratio at the upper end of price band is 16.99



5. The HAL earnings per share (EPS) of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 are Rs 73 and Rs 42.



6. The HAL return on net worth (RoNW) for fiscals 2017 and 2016 are 21 and 18.



7. HAL depends largely on ministry of defence contracts. A decline of funding in the defence budget or delays in the budget process could adversely affect the company's ability to grow or maintain our sales, earnings, and cash flow.



8. HAL operates in the defence sector and is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of aircraft, helicopters, engines and accessories, as well as offering repair and overhaul services and the supply of spares.



9. The company faces competition from other international companies, many of which have substantially greater resources. The competitors include Lockheed Martin, Saab, Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopters, Leonardo, Boeing, BAE Systems and UGMK (LET Kunovice Aircraft Industries).



10. HAL IPO's maximum retail subscription is Rs 2,00,000.





