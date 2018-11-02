NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Hindalco Reports Rs 309 Crore Profit In Second Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimate

November 02, 2018
Eleven analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of Rs 307 crore

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 21.4 per cent decline in September-quarter net profit on Friday, dragged down by rising input costs, but marginally beat estimate. Standalone profit after tax came in at Rs 309 crore ($42.50 million) in the second quarter, compared with Rs 393 crore a year earlier, Hindalco said. Eleven analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of Rs 307 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose about 5 per cent to Rs 10,833 crore.

($1 = 72.69 Indian rupees)

