Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Arvind Subramanian Discuss The Economic Survey

Follow the highlights of Prannoy Roy and Arvind Subramanian's conversation here:
Arvind Subramanian: Learning outcomes are not keeping up. But enrolment has gone up because of Right to Education.
Big Education Deficit: Barely 25% students attain basic competency education in our country#EconomicSurvey2018pic.twitter.com/JQgEXMjKD1- NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2018
#EconomicSurvey2018 says next frontier on the ease of doing business is addressing pendency, delays and backlogs in the appellate and judicial arenas pic.twitter.com/p97CXGav1P- NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2018
#EconomicSurvey2018 | We need to increase R&D spending and more should come from private sector: @arvindsubraman to NDTV- NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfit) January 29, 2018
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/UsZP89pFQt
Highlights: https://t.co/yKUtsxeMIkpic.twitter.com/G1ZpBWoGSa
India's gross expenditure on research and development has been at around 1 per cent of GDP. India ranks 60th out of 127 on the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2017, improving from 66th rank in 2016.
Prannoy Roy: There is a major bias toward the male child. If you see the last child data, 65 per cent are male. In the non last child, only 45 per cent are male.
"Indian parents often continue to have children till they have the desired number of sons," says Economic Survey2018 drafted by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and his team.
The Economic Survey2018 captures the footprints of climate change in the country and consequent adverse impact on agricultural yields. Climate change might reduce farm incomes by up to 20-25% in the medium term.
The Economic Survey 2018 highlights substantial increase in registered indirect and direct taxpayers. Indirect taxpayers are up 50% while there's been a large increase in voluntary registrations, especially by small enterprises, largely due to GST roll-out.
Arvind Subramanian: Stocks and bonds are sending two messages. Stocks are saying it's a revival, but bond markets are saying there is inflation, oil market worries -- it's a duality of revival and concerns.
There is huge run up in stock prices in the US, Japan, China, South Korea, Mr Subramanian said, adding that in advanced economies real interest rates are very low and stock prices are justified by low interest rates. "But in India real interest rates are very high, he said." He said that in the Indian case, there has been a massive portfolio reallocation because of GST and demonetisation. Money has moved from gold to mutual funds. Look at mutual funds, they have seen a huge growth, he said.
Economic Survey2018 warns coming year could be challenging with investment slowdown weighing on economic growth. Cautions that persistently high oil prices remain a key risk for a country that relies on imports for much of its fuel needs.
#EconomicSurvey2018 | @arvindsubraman on the pink coloured Economic Survey document- NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2018
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6
Highlights: https://t.co/VzTt2alNsSpic.twitter.com/porfdvjx8g
"What's twin balance sheet?" asks Prannoy Roy.
Arvind Subramanian: It is the firm's balance sheet. They borrow, they invest, they have this balance sheet... The flip side is, a lot of banks lend to them. If the firm's balance sheet goes bad, it affects the bank's balance sheet as well. That's the twin balance sheet problem.
Growth is picking up because temporary impact of demonetisation and GST has dissipated. Exports have picked up and manufacturing export growth is about 11.3%. Exports could be the key drivers of growth in fiscal 2019.
Series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to rise to between 7-7.5% in 2018-19, thereby reinstating India as the world's fastest growing major economy.
Arvind Subramanian: De-acceleration happened in India when the world was accelerating... Going forward, the impact of GST and demonetisation will be positive.