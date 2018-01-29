Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Arvind Subramanian Discuss The Economic Survey

Arvind Subramanian: The level of taxpayers has gone up quite a bit. There's a lot of confusion about, is the GST bringing in enough money or not? People say this year they are getting 11 months of GST. Just see, how much you were collecting last year, and this year how much you are collecting -- there has been good growth.The Economic Survey 2018 highlights substantial increase in registered indirect and direct taxpayers. Indirect taxpayers are up 50% while there's been a large increase in voluntary registrations, especially by small enterprises, largely due to GST roll-out.