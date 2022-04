Highest ever 1.67 lakh companies were registered in 2021-22

More than 1.67 lakh companies were incorporated or registered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2021-22, compared to 1.55 lakh companies registered in the corresponding fiscal, an 8 per cent rise.

Official sources said that the figure of 1.67 lakh companies getting registered in 2021-22 is the highest ever compared to any of the previous financial years.