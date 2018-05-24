To Earn Higher Interest On Savings Account, Open SBI Savings Plus Account, Sweep-in FD Account, Flexi FD When you are unsure about the amount you can dispense with from a savings bank account, you can choose the flexi fixed deposit (FD) option

In common parlance, it is also known as sweep-in facility or flexi fixed deposit (FD). When you open the SBI savings plus account or HDFC Bank Sweep-in fixed deposit or ICICI Bank flexi deposit, it's the same concept wherein the amount above a threshold (that varies from bank to bank) is transferred to the fixed deposit (FD). And in case the amount falls short of the minimum account balance, the deficit is transferred from the fixed deposit (FD) so as to maintain the minimum savings account. For the details on the



SBI Bank Fixed deposit rates

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.4 2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 6.6 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 6.7 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 6.75

HDFC Bank Sweep-in Facility



When you use the sweep-in facility on your bank savings account, you can link multiple accounts to your savings account. Any deficit in your savings account can be brought in from the term deposit. The HDFC Bank follows the last in first out (LIFO) scheme of transferring funds from the term deposit to savings bank account.



There are several benefits of sweep in facility. The biggest is that the customer is entitled to earn higher interest on the money that is parked in the fixed deposits (FDs) when it is swept-in. One must remember that the customer must maintain the minimum account balance (MAB) for using the sweep-in facility. It is interesting to know that one can open basic saving bank deposit (BSBD) also known as the zero-balance accounts with SBI and HDFC Bank. However, the sweep-in facility can't be availed in the zero balance account.



HDFC Bank Fixed deposit rates Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.50% 7.00% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%



The minimum threshold limit for transfer to MOD is Rs 35,000 in the SBI account. After that a minimum of Rs 10,000 is transferred to the multi option deposit. The transfer happens in the multiples of Rs 1,000. It doesn't mean that the term deposit can't be withdrawn.



The customer can withdraw/ break open of the deposit. For this purpose, the customer must mention as to what principal to be followed: "first in first out" or "last in first out".



HDFC Bank official website says that if there is a lien marked on the Fixed Deposit, the sweep-in will not be maintained.



ICICI Bank Flexi-deposit



The ICICI Bank flexi deposit account can be opened for 15 days to 91 days (in days) as per the standing instructions of the customer.



ICICI Bank Fixed deposit rates

Tenure General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 The flexi deposit account is a term deposit and the rate applicable on term deposit as per rules will be paid. Senior Citizens will also get additional benefit as per rules.





