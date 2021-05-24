Hero MotoCorp To Resume Production On May 24

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will resume gradual production at all its plans in the country from May 24, 2021. "Hero MotoCorp - the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24th", the company had said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants, Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand - from Monday, May 17

Hero MotoCorp added that it continues to monitor the situation and will move towards double-shift production gradually, based on the future situation.

The company also said that it has already vaccinated more than 90 per cent of its employees above 45 years of age and has commenced an initiative across the organization to vaccinate the remaining workforce.

At 10:30 am, the shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading higher by 2.3 per cent at Rs 2,954.50, as agasint the BSE's rise of 0.26 per cent.