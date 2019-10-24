NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Hero MotoCorp Posts Rs 875 Crore Profit In September Quarter

Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations for the quarter fell to Rs 7,570.70 crore, from Rs 9,090.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Earnings | | Updated: October 24, 2019 12:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hero MotoCorp Posts Rs 875 Crore Profit In September Quarter

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 874.80 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company also reported an exceptional item worth Rs 60.11 crore for the VRS that it has introduced in its standalone financial results.

Consequently, the profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under consideration fell to Rs 874.80 crore, from Rs 976.28 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter fell to Rs 7,570.70 crore, from Rs 9,090.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit in the second quarter fell to Rs 883.78 crore from Rs 981.99 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Consolidated revenues from operations decreased to Rs 7,660.60 crore for the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 9,168.24 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19.

"Our retail sales during the ongoing festive season have been quite steady so far, thanks to the new motorcycles and scooters that we have launched recently, and our slew of innovative schemes for customers," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

"We hope to keep the momentum during the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festivals."



Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hero MotoCorpHero MotoCorp results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Election Results2019 Assembly Election ResultsElection Results FAQMaharashtraHaryanaElection NewsVidhan Sabha Election ResultsAssembly ElectionLive TVAssembly Election ResultVote CountingElection ResultMaharashtra Election ResultHaryana Election Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top