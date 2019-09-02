Hero MotoCorp Two-Wheeler Sales Down Nearly 21% In August

Hero MotoCorp shares climbed 9.15 per cent in August.

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported sales of 5,43,406 two-wheelers last month, marking a decrease of 20.68 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. In August 2018, the world's largest two-wheeler maker had sold 6,85,047 motorcycles and scooters. Shares in Hero MotoCorp ended 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 2,571.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, in line with a 0.71 per cent rise in benchmark Sensex index. The financial markets remained closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hero MotoCorp also said that during the month, it started the delivery of new two-wheelers to customers at their doorstep.

The service is currently available in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida, Hero MotoCorp said, adding that it plans to expand the facility to 25 cities over next few months in a phased manner.

Trading will resume next on Tuesday, September 3.

