Here's How To Check UTI AMC Initial Public Offering Allotment Status

The allotment of initial public offering (IPO) shares of UTI AMC, was finalised on October 7. The Rs 2,160 crore IPO was open for bidding between September 29 and October 1, 2020, in the price band of Rs 552-554 a share. The shares of UTI AMC will be listed on the BSE and NSE, on October 12.

The IPO comprised sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares, or 30.75 per cent stake by existing shareholders, including the likes of State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and T Rowe Price International. The company will garner Rs 2,160 crore at the higher end of the price band.

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) will be the third AMC to be listed on the stock exchanges, after Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) and HDFC AMC.

SBI Capital Markets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book running lead managers, while KFintech is the registrar to the issue.

Incorporated in 2002, UTI AMC is the largest asset management company in the country in terms of total assets under management. It manages equity, hybrid, income, liquid and money market funds.

Here's how to check the allotment status of UTI AMC public offer

Access the website of the registrar, KFin Technologies.

Select "UTI Asset Management Company" from the dropdown

Check box either 'Application Number' or 'DP ID/Client ID' or 'PAN,'

In case of the application number box, select application type (ASBA or NON ASBA) and enter Application Number.

If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select Depository 'NSDL' or 'CDSL' and enter 'DP ID (depository participant ID)/Client ID'.

Or in the PAN option box, enter the permanent account number

Enter 'Captcha' mentioned in digits-and-letters

Click on the 'Submit' button.

You can also check the allotment status on the BSE website: