Here's How To Check The Allotment Status Of Happiest Minds IPO

Happiest Minds Technologies public issue is likely to be listed on both exchanges on September 17, 2020.

Happiest Minds Technologies' Rs 702-crore IPO had garnered an over-whelming response from the investing community, making it one of the most subscribed share offerings in recent memory. The issue was subscribed by a whopping 150.98 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion being subscribed 77.43 times, non-institutional investors garnering 351.46 times subscription and retail individual investors, 70.94 times.

The initial public offer included a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares and offer-for-sale of 3.56 crore shares, at a price band of Rs 165-166 per share.

How to check the allotment status of Happiest Minds IPO?

Investors can check the allotment status on the website of KFin Technologies i.e. https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ by selecting the IPO and then entering either the application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN number.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO. A registrar is a Sebi-registered entity that allocates shares in a public offering and makes refunds, depending on part allocation or no allocation at all. The applications are processed electronically and allotment takes place as specified by the issue prospectus.

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the lead managers for the public offering.

Investors can also access the BSE website i.e. https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx, select the issue name 'Happiest Minds Technologies Limited,' from the drop down list, enter the Application No. and PAN No.