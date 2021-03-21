Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status Of Laxmi Organic IPO

Laxmi Organic's IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of Rs 300 crore

Laxmi Organic is likely to finalise the allotment of shares on March 22, according to its prospectus, ahead of the listing scheduled on March 25. The share offering was subscribed 106.81 times, data on the exchanges showed. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 20.10 times, non-institutional buyers segment attracted 217.62 times interest and portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 175.43 times.

The Rs 600 crore offering consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoter group, Yellowstone Trust.

Laxmi Organic Industries was incorporated in the year 1989. It is a leading manufacturer of ethyl acetate and the only maker of diketene derivatives in the country.

Here is how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO:

Registrar's website

Access the registrar's website at https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select 'Laxmi Organic-IPO' in the dropdown menu

Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID

Click on the 'Search' button

BSE website