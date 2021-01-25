Here's How To Check Allotment Status of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO was subscribed 3.49 times

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will finalise the basis of allotment of its IPO shares today i.e. January 25, as per the tentative schedule available in the prospectus. The Rs 4,633.4 crore IPO was open for bidding for 3 days between January 18 and January 20, thus becoming the first public issue in calendar year 2021.

The public issue of the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 3,088.9 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,544 crore by the Government of India through Ministry of Railways.

The IPO was subscribed 3.49 times; the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers witnessed a subscription of 3.78 times, non-institutional investors (2.67 times) and retail (3.66 times).

The state-owned entity will utilise the issue proceeds to augment its equity capital base to meet future requirements.

Here's how to check the allotment status of IRFC initial public offering

Access website of the registrar

Select IPO (Indian Railway Finance Corporation)

Select application number

Select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA)

Enter Application Number.

In case of DPID/Client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID and Client ID

In case of PAN, enter PAN.

Enter Captcha

Click on Submit button

Access BSE Website