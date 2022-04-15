List Of Bank Holidays In 2022 Across India

There are a lot of bank holidays in 2022

This year, we see a lot of bank holidays across the country. While the number of gazetted holidays doesn't differ across states, bank holidays do differ based on the festivals or events in each separate state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already furnished its list of bank holidays for this year. In the month of April alone, banks will remain shut for four days at a stretch. The RBI prepares the holiday list based on festivals and holidays in each state or region and releases the calendar at the start of each financial year.

Take a look at the bank holidays in 2022. These are in addition to the Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month that banks remain shut.

January

January 1: Banks remain closed for New Year.

January 14: Banks remain closed for Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

January 26: Banks remain close on the occasion of Republic Day.

February

February 5: Banks remain closed due to Vasant Panchami.

March

March 1: Banks are shut on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

March 19: Banks remain shut for Holi.

April

April 10: Banks are shut due to Ram Navami celebrations.

April 14: Banks across states are closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu.

April 15: Banks to remain shut for Good Friday, Bengali New Year's Day, Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu.

May

May 1: Banks will be shut for May Day.

May 2: Banks in several states will remain shut for Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti.

May 3: Banks to remain shut for Idul Fitr.

May 16: Banks shall be closed because of Buddha Purnima.

July

July 10: Banks to be shut for Bakrid, Eid al Adha.

August

August 9: Banks will remain shut for Muharram.

August 12: Banks to be shut for Raksha Bandhan.

August 15: Banks will remain shut on gate national holiday of Independence Day.

August 19: Banks shall be shut for Janmashtami.

August 31: Banks will have a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

September

September: 25: Banks will remain shut for Mahalaya Amavasya.

October

October 2: Banks to remain closed for Gandhi Jayanti

October 5: Banks will be shut on the occasion of Dussehra.

October 9: Banks will have a holiday for Eid e Milad.

October 24: Banks will remain closed for Diwali.

October 27: Banks to be shut for Bhai Door.

November

November 8: Banks will be closed across states for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

December

December 25: Banks to remain shut for Christmas.