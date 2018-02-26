How To Save Your Driving Licence In DigiLocker The inclusion of driving licence in DigiLocker means users don't have to carry the original papers with them all the time, according to the cloud-based platform's website.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents.



The inclusion of driving licence in DigiLocker means users don't have to carry the original papers with them all the time, according to the DigiLocker website. Instead, they can show a copy of it on their smartphones wherever required or also share the documents with other agencies of government where the documents are required for verification of address or ID proof via DigiLocker, it adds.



(Also read: How To Store Your Aadhaar Card In DigiLocker | A Step-By-Step Guide To Store PAN With DigiLocker​)



Steps to store driving licence in DigiLocker:



1. Open DigiLocker official website - digilocker.gov.in and sign up using your Aadhaar number or your user name and password. If you don't have a DigiLocker account, you can create it at this stage.



2. On left hand side, click on 'issued documents'.





3. Now, click on "pull documents".



4. In partner's name, select 'Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, All States' and select 'driving licence' in 'document type'.



5. Now, enter the required details such as name, date of birth, father's name and driving licence number.



6. Click on 'Get document'. At this stage, your driving licence data will be fetched.



7. Your driving licence is integrated with DigiLocker. You can view the document and also save its link.



Just like Aadhaar card and PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, an individual's driving licence can also be stored in DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital form. DigiLocker enables select registered organisations to provide electronic or e-copies into 'digital lockers' allotted to citizens, according to its official website -digilocker.gov.in. Users can store identification cards issued by government agencies, education certificates, PAN cards, driving licence and vehicle ownership documents, among others, in DigiLocker.The inclusion of driving licence in DigiLocker means users don't have to carry the original papers with them all the time, according to the DigiLocker website. Instead, they can show a copy of it on their smartphones wherever required or also share the documents with other agencies of government where the documents are required for verification of address or ID proof via DigiLocker, it adds.1. Open DigiLocker official website - digilocker.gov.in and sign up using your Aadhaar number or your user name and password. If you don't have a DigiLocker account, you can create it at this stage.2. On left hand side, click on 'issued documents'.3. Now, click on "pull documents".4. In partner's name, select 'Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, All States' and select 'driving licence' in 'document type'.5. Now, enter the required details such as name, date of birth, father's name and driving licence number. 6. Click on 'Get document'. At this stage, your driving licence data will be fetched.7. Your driving licence is integrated with DigiLocker. You can view the document and also save its link.